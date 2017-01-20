Ravens Set to Play in London on Sept. 24

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The NFL announced Friday that the Baltimore Ravens will play the Jacksonsville Jaguars in London on Sept. 24.

“I would absolutely love going to London,” owner Steve Bisciotti told season-ticket holders in a conference call last year. “I’m all for it. I think it would be a blast.”

This is the first time the Ravens will be playing in London. The Jaguars have played in London every year since 2013.

This year there will be four NFL regular season games in London.

The Jaguars, Dolphins, Browns and Rams have been selected as the home teams for next season’s NFL games in London.

