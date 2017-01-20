Reaction to Inauguration Travel in Baltimore & D.C.

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The day is finally here as hundreds of thousands of people poured into the nation’s capital for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

“Because all these people are looking to be inspired,” said Anthony Wetzig from Virginia.

For most people, the day started much earlier, take Evan Lentz From York Pennsylvania, Who caught the train in Baltimore heading to D.C.

“I mean, yeah, the line was a little long but not as bad as I expected,” said Lentz.

As doors of the train opened passengers piled onto the train hoping to grab seat.

“This is all a part of the experience you know, the crowds on the train and everything. This tells you how much love there is you know for our new president,” said Chris Lehman from Belmar, New Jersey.

Each stop of the train, more people were added as the train got closer to D.C. and the inauguration.

From Penn Station to BWI the train carts were already full.

“I’m feeling great that we grabbed the Hawthorne– Arbutus, cause if we got on at BW we wouldn’t have got on the train,” said Chris Wojcik from Pasadena.

And within 45 minutes, the place and the time so many people wanting to be part of. A day in history as the 45th President of the United takes the oath of office.

