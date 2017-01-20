WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

Sheriff: Man Fatally Shoots Wife He Thought was a Burglar

January 20, 2017 5:39 PM

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a man fatally shot his wife after he mistook her for a burglar.

News outlets cite the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office as saying that 48-year-old Gina Williams had been working an evening shift at a hospital and wasn’t expected home until Friday morning. They said when Williams arrived home early and tried to get into the house, it startled her daughter and prompted her husband, Billy Williams, to grab his gun.

Police say Billy Williams opened the front door, saw a figure in the dark and fired a shot, hitting Gina Williams in the neck. She died at the scene.

No charges have been filed against Billy Williams as the investigation continues.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia