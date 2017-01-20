Weather Blog: Cloudy Weekend

A cloudy and damp Friday, but rain amounts very very small all across the region. This weekend will feature lots of clouds on both days, but a bit of sun may be possible tomorrow. Rain will develop on Sunday, and winds will be picking up as well. Lots of rain and windy conditions will be here later Sunday night into Monday.

As much as one to perhaps two inches of rain is likley with this system. It will take until Tuesday for this system to move away. Mild temperatures however, will continue to dominate the region into next week.

Enjoy the weekend.

Bob Turk