Babe’s Birthday Bash

Tickets to the 22nd Annual Babe Ruth Birthday Bash are on sale now! It takes place Friday, February 3rd from 5:30pm to 9pm at the Baltimore Hilton’s Diamond Tavern, just across from the Baltimore Convention Center. The event features the chance to mingle with various local sports personalities including Ross Grimsley, Scott McGregor, Johnny Rhodes, Kevin Glover, Kimmie Meissner, Steve Melewski, Brittany Ghiroli, Chris Hoiles, Bruce Posner and many more. Dont’ miss their annual Parade of Champions and the special programs on the Orioles and Maryland Terrapins. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased on line at www.BabeRuthMuseum.com and include ballpark fare and beer, wine and soda, proceeds benefit the Babe Ruth Museum.