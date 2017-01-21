Babe’s Birthday Bash

January 21, 2017 11:05 AM

Tickets to the 22nd Annual Babe Ruth Birthday Bash are on sale now!  It takes place Friday, February 3rd from 5:30pm to 9pm at the Baltimore Hilton’s Diamond Tavern, just across from the Baltimore Convention Center.  The event features the chance to mingle with various local sports personalities including Ross Grimsley, Scott McGregor, Johnny Rhodes, Kevin Glover, Kimmie Meissner, Steve Melewski, Brittany Ghiroli, Chris Hoiles, Bruce Posner and many more.  Dont’ miss their annual Parade of Champions and the special programs on the Orioles and Maryland Terrapins.  Tickets are $65 and can be purchased on line at www.BabeRuthMuseum.com and include ballpark fare and beer, wine and soda, proceeds benefit the Babe Ruth Museum.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia