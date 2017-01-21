Harford County Honors Fallen Officers While Getting in Shape

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Dozens hopped on stationary bikes Saturday at the True Cycling Studio in Abingdon to raise money for fallen officers.

The Harford County Unity Tour riders are also raising funds for a ride this spring from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. It will honor slain deputies Mark Logsdon and Patrick Daily.

Deputy’s with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office formed the Harford County Police Unity Tour Riders in 2013 after the agency lost two of their own in September 2012. Since the 2012 tragedy’s, the agency lost an additional two deputies in a single incident on February 10, 2016.

The Harford County Police Unity Tour Riders started with 6 Deputy’s. Honoring the men and women from their own agency, they honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice from around the United States by participating in this prestigious fundraising and awareness bicycle ride.

In order to continue the tradition honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, the Unity Tour Riders have to raise funds per rider. Today, the number of rider’s is up to 16. This includes riders from the Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department.

The goal is to raise $45,000. Saturday’s ride raised more than $600. Click HERE to donate.