Missing Baltimore Teen Found Safe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UPDATE (1/22): Police say Jakeem Jacobs has been found safe.

No further details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY (1/21):

The Baltimore Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing 19-year-old.

Jakeem Jacobs was last seen Friday, January 20, in the 1900 block of Northbourne Road.

He is 5’11 and weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Jacobs may not know where he lives and is a vulnerable adult.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

