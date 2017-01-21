MTA: Number Of MARC Trains Upped By 5 Times Normal Capacity Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration reports that more than five times the number of MARC trains have been added to help with the number of people heading down to Washington D.C. for Saturday’s Women’s March.
Throughout the morning, people had been reporting long lines caused by large crowds heading to the Capitol.
While the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority reports the Metro has seen 275,000 riders as of 11 a.m., which is more than 8 times their normal Saturday.
