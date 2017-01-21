MTA: Number Of MARC Trains Upped By 5 Times Normal Capacity Saturday

January 21, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: MARC Train, MTA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration reports that more than five times the number of MARC trains have been added to help with the number of people heading down to Washington D.C. for Saturday’s Women’s March.

Throughout the morning, people had been reporting long lines caused by large crowds heading to the Capitol.

RELATED: Women From All Over Prepare For Women’s March On Washington Saturday

While the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority reports the Metro has seen 275,000 riders as of 11 a.m., which is more than 8 times their normal Saturday.

