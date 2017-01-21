MTA: Number Of MARC Trains Upped By 5 Times Normal Capacity Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration reports that more than five times the number of MARC trains have been added to help with the number of people heading down to Washington D.C. for Saturday’s Women’s March.

MARC has now added more than 5 times our normal capacity to help deal with unprecedented crowds. We will continue to adjust as necessary. — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 21, 2017

Throughout the morning, people had been reporting long lines caused by large crowds heading to the Capitol.

While the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority reports the Metro has seen 275,000 riders as of 11 a.m., which is more than 8 times their normal Saturday.

Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat & even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch — Metro (@wmata) January 21, 2017

