Weather Blog: Dense Fog

January 21, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– We have been stuck in the clouds and fog pretty much all day and visibilities are expected to continue deteriorating tonight.

Visibilities could easily be less than 1/4 mile tonight and dense fog advisories may need to be issued. We will notify you if/when they are. If you have to drive tonight, be sure to use your low beams and leave plenty of room in front of your vehicle on the road.

Drizzle and a few showers will be possible on Sunday, but the heaviest rain will arrive Sunday night into Monday as an area of low pressure develops and lifts up along the Appalachians.

Strong winds will be possible Sunday night (gusts up to 50mph possible for coastal communities). Some lingering rain or drizzle will be possible Tuesday morning with conditions drying out by the afternoon.

Even though you will need to rain gear for the next couple of day, temperatures will remain above average.

