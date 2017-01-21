Women’s March Protests Held Right Here In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were thousands of people who gathered in Washington D.C. as part of the Women’s March, but groups also joined in with protests and demonstrations here in Baltimore.

These protesters took part to show their disapproval of the newly elected President Donald Trump, who was sworn in on Friday.

A group held a solidarity march that started at Roland Park Place at 11 a.m.

There was also a demonstration at the intersection of E. 33rd Street and N. Charles Street, in front of the statue of Johns Hopkins on the JHU Homewood campus. That was held from noon until 1 p.m.

