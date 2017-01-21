Women’s March Protests Held Right Here In Baltimore

January 21, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Trump inauguration, women's march on washington

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were thousands of people who gathered in Washington D.C. as part of the Women’s March, but groups also joined in with protests and demonstrations here in Baltimore.

RELATED: Marylanders Among Thousands In DC As Part Of Women’s March

These protesters took part to show their disapproval of the newly elected President Donald Trump, who was sworn in on Friday.

A group held a solidarity march that started at Roland Park Place at 11 a.m.

There was also a demonstration at the intersection of E. 33rd Street and N. Charles Street, in front of the statue of Johns Hopkins on the JHU Homewood campus. That was held from noon until 1 p.m.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia