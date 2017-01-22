5 Robbed At Gunpoint In Maryland; 1 Shot

January 22, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Cumberland police say two teenagers robbed five people at gunpoint and shot one of the victims in the leg.

Police say the robbery occurred on Saturday afternoon, and the assailants were arrested a short time later, just a few blocks away.

Police say the man who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Marcellus Hall and 19-year-old Damon Proctor Jr. Hall lives in Cumberland and Proctor is from Capitol Heights. They face charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and conspiracy.

Both men are being held without ball. Online court records did not list attorneys for them.

