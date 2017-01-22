Armed Men Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of Shooting, Crashing Into Building

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested two men who fled from the scene of a shooting on Sunday, later crashing into a building and trying to flee on foot.

The Baltimore Police Department reports an officer heard gunshots coming from the 900 block of E. Eager St., at about 12:15 p.m.

Responding officers found a shooting victim, and also saw a vehicle that was speeding away from the scene. The adult male victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers put out a description of the vehicle and the direction it was heading, and police later found that it crashed into a building at Eager Street and Broadway.

After the crash, police say two men inside the vehicle tried to flee on foot, before being taken into custody.

Police report recovering a handgun while arresting the suspects.

Witnesses of this shooting or anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

