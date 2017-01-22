Authorities Searching For Man Who Walked Away From House Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is searching for a 26-year-old man who left his home Sunday while under house arrest.

Angelo Harrod was under home detention on a handgun possession charge.

Authorities say he walked away from his Annapolis home while under house arrest after he reportedly had an argument with his sponsor.

Anyone with information on Harrod’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook