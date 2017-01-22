BARCS Holds Second Tats For Tails At Baltimore Tattoo Museum

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) held its second “Tats for Tails” at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum on Sunday.

One hundred percent of each tattoo, which was per artist’s discretion or a personal pick, particularly on an animal theme, were to benefit the homeless animals at the shelter. Tattoos started at $80.

Kate Jarosinksi from Towson got a tattoo inspired by her two cats, Kicky and Gordon.

“When my dad passed away in August of 2015, I went to BARCS and got Gordon. He’s the best thing that ever happened to me, and helped me get through the hardest part of my life. I couldn’t think of a better cause to support than the organization that gave me my best friend,” she says.

Simone Conwell, who has rescued three cats, also got a tattoo on Sunday for her love of animals, but also in memory of someone important to her.

“I got a tattoo of a cat as a semi-colon,” she says.

Semi-colons have become a popular tattoo choice, as a symbol of depression and mental health awareness.

“I work in veterinary medicine and have for 7 years, including ER medicine and some volunteer work in a spay and neuter clinic, so I’m all about helping animals. But the semi-colon part is because one in six vets will consider suicide, and one of my friends, a mentor – did more than consider. I wanted to get something that would be kind of in memory of her and bring attention to suicide awareness, and a ‘cattoo’ seemed appropriate,” says Conwell.

“I’m really pleased with how it turned out! One of my coworkers – a vet assistant – designed it for me,” she says.

Tattoos were first come, first served. More than 100 people lined up at the tattoo shop and museum in Fells Point.

The museum’s owner Chris Keaton had so many customers, more tattoo artists had to be called in.

