Computer Glitch Grounds Domestic United Airlines Flights

NEW YORK (WJZ/AP) — United Airlines says a ground stop has been lifted after all of its domestic flights had grounded on Sunday because of a computer problem.

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

