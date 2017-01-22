GALLERY: Women’s March In DC, Across The World

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. and across the world on Saturday as part of the Women’s March.
Thousands Attend Women's March On WashingtonWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters gather outside the White House at the finish of the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds attended the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Thousands Attend Women's March On WashingtonWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Demonstrators leaving Union Station for the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, the Womens March has spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for womens rights to be recognised around the world as human rights. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
Thousands Attend Women's March On WashingtonWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters hold up signage near the Washington Monument during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTESTProtesters march down Constitution Avenue to demonstrate against the presidency of Donald Trump Washington, DC on January 21, 2017.
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTESTTOPSHOT - Protesters take to the National Mall to demonstrate against the presidency of Donald Trump Washington, DC on January 21, 2017.
Thousands Attend Women's March On WashingtonWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Thousands of protesters wait to board metro trains after attending the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, the Womens March has spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for womens rights to be recognised around the world as human rights. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTESTProtesters gather for the Women's March in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP / Angela Weiss (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTESTProtesters gather in midtown Manhattan as part of the Women's march vowing to resist US President Trump January 21, 2017 in New York.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Thousands Attend Women's March On WashingtonWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters walk up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Thousands Attend Women's March On WashingtonWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protester's signs are left near the White House during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
