Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Baltimore Royal Farms Store

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for the person who fatally stabbed a 24-year-old man outside a Royal Farms store early Sunday morning.

Police were called about the stabbing at 2:10 a.m., at the Royal Farms store in the 2000 block of Fleet Street.

Responding officers found Oscar Acevedo, who was suffering from stab wounds, outside the store.

Acevedo was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating this stabbing and ask anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

