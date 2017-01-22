WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect At 5 A.M. | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police: Suspect In Custody; Bomb Squad Called To Investigate Essex Home

January 22, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say that one person is in custody, after bomb squad crews called to investigate a home in Essex on Sunday evening.

At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Baltimore County Police say officers were called the unit block of Cardinal Road in Essex, for an unconfirmed incident inside a house.

Police say that support units were also called to scene, and area residents were asked to shelter in place. Baltimore County Police now say that the area is safe.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

This story will be updated.

