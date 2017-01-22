‘This Generation’s Tobacco Product’: New Ad Campaign Challenges Sugary Drinks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County is using new ads featuring area teenagers to help stop the consumption of sugary drinks and challenge the industry’s advertising.

The county is going up against some mega beverage companies, but bold, new ads with Howard County students are challenging beverage companies to stop marketing sugary drinks to young people.

“Hey big beverage companies, maybe you’ve noticed, here in Howard County, we are buying fewer sugary drinks.” That’s the message in one of the ads.

The Horizon Foundation in Howard County started the campaign three years ago, and even though they say the ads are working, they want to go even further.

They want beverage-makers to switch advertising dollars to healthier options and not high-calorie drinks.

“These are products that are harmful to your health,” said Nikki Highsmith Vernick, with the Horizon Foundation. “They are linked to diabetes and heart disease and we are calling upon the industry to reverse their deceptive marketing practices.”

But the beverage manufactures are pushing back. They say they are encouraging people to make better choices by putting up calorie awareness signs on vending machines.

The Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Beverage Association also said “they have voluntarily placed clear calorie labels on the front of all of bottles, cans and packs they produce so that consumers can make the choice that is best for them and their families.”

But anti-sugary drink organizations vow to continue pushing ads that will challenge the industry.

“With their ubiquitous presence and excessive amounts of sugar, sugary drinks are this generation’s tobacco product,” said Highsmith Vernick.

The first round of ads will air through February.

The foundation says the campaign has resulted in a 20 percent reduction in the consumption of sugary drinks in Howard County.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook