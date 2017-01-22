Weather Blog: Wind Advisory In Place Monday Morning At 5 A.M.

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect At 5 A.M. | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

January 22, 2017 6:10 PM By Chelsea Ingram
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

Heavy rain and wind will be impacting the region on Monday. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected during Monday morning. A wind advisory has been issued for the region and goes into effect starting at 5 a.m. Monday through the afternoon. Our general thinking is that 1″-1.5″ of rain will be possible.

The rain is expected to taper to light showers Monday afternoon and evening. Be prepared for a wet morning commute tomorrow, especially if you have to travel south of Baltimore and allow yourself some extra time if you can. Other than some linger AM rain, clouds will give way to sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday is my “pick of the week” with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and mild temps in the mid 50s!

