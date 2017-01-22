Wildlife Officials Investigate After 28 Crows Found Dead

January 22, 2017 11:16 AM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More than two dozen crows were found dead this week near Nampa City Hall, and now wildlife officials are trying to figure out what happened.

A flock of crows is often called a “murder of crows,” but it’s not yet clear what killed 28 of the birds earlier this week.

Nampa city spokeswoman Vickie Holbrook said the crows weren’t shot. Animal control officials delivered the corpses to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to see if an avian autopsy of sorts could yield any clues.

Regional conservationist Charlie Justus said there’s no report yet, but the deaths could be the result of the hard winter or something else. He noted that crows typically spend their days foraging in fields for waste grain, then return to Nampa to roost in trees. These days, no grain is accessible.

