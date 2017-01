BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is on scene after a tree fell onto home in Columbia Monday.

Authorities report that a few trees came down, with at least one crashing through the roof of a home.

A few trees just came down in Columbia. If you see one in #HoCoMD, keep a safe distance from the area and call 911 to report it. pic.twitter.com/1UEtsma6sj — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) January 23, 2017

Howard Co. Fire and EMS says anyone who sees a downed tree should keep a safe distance, and call 911 to report it.

