Baltimore City Restaurant Week Extended Through Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Food lovers rejoice! Baltimore City’s Restaurant Week has been extended.

So far, 44 restaurants have said they will continue their sales through January 29th, even though they were originally scheduled to end this past Sunday.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the restaurants that are extending the deals include: Aggio, Alizee, Apropoe’s, Argosy Café, Aromes, Birroteca, The Black Olive, Bluegrass, Boathouse Canton, Brew House No. 16, The Brewer’s Art, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Captain James Landing, Cava Mezze, Cazbar, Ciao Bella, Cooker’s Music Bistro, Cosima, Costas Inn, Da Mimmo, The Elephant, The French Kitchen, Germano’s Piatinni, Indigma, Kona Grill, M&S Grill, Marie Louis, Matsuri, Mezze, Michael’s Steak and Lobster, Miss Shirley’s Inner Harbor, Miss Shirley’s Roland Park, Myth and Moonshine, The Nickle Taphouse, Pho Viet, Ra Shushi, Regi’s American Bistro, Rowhouse Grille, Sabatino’s, Sotto Sopra (until Jan. 28), Supano’s Prime Steakhouse, Tio Pepe, Twist in Fells and Watertable.

Baltimore and Harford counties also begin their restaurant week’s today.

