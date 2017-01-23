WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect| Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

DC Bakery Says It Was Asked To Copy Obama’s 2013 Cake, Donated Profits To HRC

January 23, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Charm City Cakes, Duff Goldman, Trump inauguration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A D.C. bake shop has owned up to creating a “replicate” of Duff Goldman’s 2013 inaugural ball cake for President Trump’s celebration Friday night, and says the profits were donated to the Human Rights Campaign.

Duff, owner of Charm City Cakes and a judge on Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” first brought the copy to light Saturday, tweeting side-by-side images of the two elaborate confections.

Duff didn’t seem angered by the situation, however, later tweeting that “Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y’all.”

He also tweeted directly to Buttercream Bakeshop Saturday, saying “You guys made a beautiful cake! Come by @Charm_CityCakes if you’re ever in Baltimore.”

On Sunday, Buttercream Bakeshop posted a picture of their version of the cake on Instagram, along with the caption:

“Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night’s inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia