DC Bakery Says It Was Asked To Copy Obama’s 2013 Cake, Donated Profits To HRC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A D.C. bake shop has owned up to creating a “replicate” of Duff Goldman’s 2013 inaugural ball cake for President Trump’s celebration Friday night, and says the profits were donated to the Human Rights Campaign.

Duff, owner of Charm City Cakes and a judge on Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” first brought the copy to light Saturday, tweeting side-by-side images of the two elaborate confections.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Duff didn’t seem angered by the situation, however, later tweeting that “Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y’all.”

He also tweeted directly to Buttercream Bakeshop Saturday, saying “You guys made a beautiful cake! Come by @Charm_CityCakes if you’re ever in Baltimore.”

On Sunday, Buttercream Bakeshop posted a picture of their version of the cake on Instagram, along with the caption:

“Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night’s inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!”

