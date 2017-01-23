WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition

Lead Freddie Gray Police Investigator Charged With Assault

January 23, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department, Freddie Gray Investigation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports that Baltimore Police Detective Dawnyell Taylor who became the lead investigator on the Freddie Gray case, has been charged with assault according to state court records.

The Sun reports that Taylor, a veteran homicide detective,  was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree assault.

The court documents identify  Tonia Taylor is listed as the complainant. Charges were approved by a District Court commissioner. Court records show a warrant was issued, and Dawnyell Taylor was released on her own recognizance.

The Sun says they reached  out to Taylor late Saturday and said that the incident was “an ongoing family dispute that I’m sure will be resolved.”

On Sunday, Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said that Taylor’s police powers had been suspended.

During the Freddie Gray court case, prosecutors alleged that as police investigator, Dawnyell Taylor sabotaged the case, while she accused prosecutors of manipulating evidence.

