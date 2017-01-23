Man Who Fatally Shot Firefighter, Injured 2 Others Pleads Guilty

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect| Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

January 23, 2017 2:21 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man who fatally shot a firefighter and injured two others who went into his home to check on him back in April 2016 has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

Darrell Lumpkin wasn’t charged with murder for the death of Prince George’s County firefighter John “Skillet” Ulmschneider, but was indicted on several gun charges.

He pleaded guilty to a felony count of weapon possession, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail. His sentencing is set for March 31.

Firefighters Ulmschneider and Kevin Swain went to a home in Temple Hills after a man called, concerned about his diabetic brother.

After knocking several times with no response, the firefighters burst through the door. That’s when the man, Lumpkin, fired several shots, killing Ulmschneider and injuring Swain and Lumpkin’s brother.

