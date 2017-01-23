WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect| Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition

Md. State Police Classes Down By Half, Recruitment Is Priority

January 23, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are on the hunt tonight. Not for suspects, but for new troopers.

Recruiting tools range from the internet to movie theaters.

The campaign has a dash of Hollywood, and it’s a five-year, $100,000 effort.

“What we’re trying to do is communicate a message of exciting careers with a purpose,” says Major Dalaine Brady.

“So we are on Facebook, we are on YouTube, we have been in movie theaters.”

The immediate goal is to hire 99 new troopers to cover current openings, jobs that have drawn a lot of applications in the past.

“We used to be about 8,000 a class. We’re down to about 4,000, so we have seen a difference,” Brady says.

While 4,000 is still a lot, there are seven phases to get through, and that eliminates most applicants.

“Our class that’s currently in is 38 and we’re hoping to have another class in July,” according to Brady. “We would love that class to be 80.”

It’s a recruiting effort that never stops. The chase for new troopers is endless.

“You have troopers who resign or retire on a consistent basis, and we’re constantly filling those.”

Information on trooper recruitment can be found at MDSP.Maryland.gov.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia