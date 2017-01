BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alexis Green was last seen on January 11, in the 700 block of Yale Avenue.

She was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and black boots with fur around them.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

