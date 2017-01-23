Public Works Employee Hit Behind Trash Truck, Killed

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Laurel public works employee working behind a trash truck was hit by an SUV and killed.

City officials said in a statement posted on social media Monday that a Lincoln Navigator hit a parked car, then hit 30-year-old Marcus Colbert, who was at the back of the truck. Officials say Colbert died at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the Navigator refused treatment and has been questioned by police.

City officials say Colbert had worked for the Department of Public Works since 2005.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)