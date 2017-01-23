WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect| Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Reward Offered For Information On Bank Robbery Suspect

January 23, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Howard County Police Department, PNC Bank Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the identification of a man who robbed a Howard County bank on Friday.

The Howard County Police Department is investigating the robbery, which occurred just after 10 a.m., on January, 20, at the PNC Bank located in the 3900 block of Ten Oaks Road in Glenelg.

The suspect demanded money, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the suspect is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

