Trump Freezes Federal Workforce Hiring; Signs 2 Other Executive Orders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump signed three executive orders Monday morning, his first full weekday as President of the United States.

CBS News reports one withdraws the U.S. from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), another reinstates the Mexico City Policy dealing with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and abortion access, and a third freezes federal workforce hiring.

TPP was a trade deal that would have aligned the U.S. and 11 nations in the Asia-Pacific region including Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Canada and Mexico that would have eliminated tariffs and streamlined regulations.

“Everyone knows what that means, right? We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” Trump said while signing the order withdrawing the U.S. from the TPP. “Great thing for the American worker, what we just did.”

Trump did say that the military was exempted from the hiring freeze.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen issued the following statement:

“President Trump’s decision to enact an arbitrary hiring freeze on federal agencies is short-sighted and may ultimately cost taxpayers more as that work is shifted to federal contractors. Rather than take the time to understand agency budgets and make informed decisions, the President has decided to forbid agencies from bringing new talent into the civilian workforce. This will jeopardize critical missions like securing our borders, conducting oversight of federal programs, providing Social Security benefits, and monitoring the safety of our food supply. The size of each federal agency’s workforce should rise or fall based on the priority of their missions, not an arbitrary freeze. Unfortunately, this knee-jerk decision involved as much thought as one of the President’s many tweets.”

