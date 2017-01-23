WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect| Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

WEATHER BLOG: Rain And Wind Causing Messy Monday

January 23, 2017 4:27 PM

Rain and wind are creating a mess of our Monday. Many spots have had wind gusts over 40mph and a wind advisory remains in place until 7pm tonight for all of central Maryland. A high wind warning is in place for portions of the Eastern Shore. The rain will taper to light showers around tonight. Other than a couple of showers early Tuesday morning, we will begin to dry out as we head into the afternoon. It will still be breezy Tuesday, but not as bad as today. Sunshine returns in full-force on Wednesday with highs above average and in the mid 50s!

