WEATHER BLOG: Warm Temps Preventing Blizzard

January 23, 2017 8:12 AM

Hi Everyone!

It was one year ago that we had the blizzard. And now one year later the only thing keeping us from getting about 20 inches of snow is the mild temps we have now, will have through the day, and will continue to have through the week. (We will address that later.)

A big low that was the cause of the terrible weather this weekend, down South,  is going to rake over us through the day. Strong winds, and heavy rain expected. But mild. Looking at expected rainfall totals, (as I mentioned), if it were cold we would have a bit over 20 inches.

Some possible issues along the coast today. From an Acucweather briefing I received this morning, “during a series of two or three high tide cycles there could be some minor coastal flooding. At high tide we could see water 2-4 feet above normal.” A classic Nor’easter.

Beyond that the BIG story has to be continued mild, if not, warm daytime highs. 46° today, 50°-Tuesday, 57°-Wednesday, 53°-Thursday.  By Friday, and Saturday, temps will fall but to just a couple of degrees ABOVE normal. That is exceptional. Remember this week is the second of the two “coldest’ weeks in the Northern Hemisphere of the year. And we will have strolled through them.

As I like to point out there is still PLENTY of Winter left to hit the fan, but for right now. We are living, wet, but pretty good.

MB!

