Weather Blog: Wet and Windy Monday, Drying Out For Tuesday

A wet and windy Monday all across the region, with temperatures holding near 40 degrees. Most areas saw about three-quarters to one inch of rain, and wind gusts reached as high as 54 mph in a few locations. Some spots north of the city also saw some sleet and a few snowflakes, before the precipitation moved away.

Tomorrow will begin to dry out, and we might see a bit of sun as well. We may warm up to about 47 by 3 or 4 pm. Even milder and sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday! It will get colder starting on Thursday night, and continue this weekend.

Bob Turk