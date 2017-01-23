Woman Found Shot In Crashed Vehicle; Later Dies At Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police found a woman who had been shot inside a crashed vehicle Monday morning, and that woman later died at a local hospital.

The Baltimore Police Department was called at 10:45 a.m. about a crash in the 1400 block of W. Northern Parkway.

Responding officers found two vehicles there, and found an unconscious 34-year-old woman inside one of the vehicles.

She was taken to a local hospital, where doctors found that she had been shot. She was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are continuing their investigation, but aren’t sure when or where the victim was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text a tip to the homicide unit at 443-902-4824.

