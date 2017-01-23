WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect| Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition

Woman Found Shot In Crashed Vehicle; Later Dies At Hospital

January 23, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police found a woman who had been shot inside a crashed vehicle Monday morning, and that woman later died at a local hospital.

The Baltimore Police Department was called at 10:45 a.m. about a crash in the 1400 block of W. Northern Parkway.

Responding officers found two vehicles there, and found an unconscious 34-year-old woman inside one of the vehicles.

She was taken to a local hospital, where doctors found that she had been shot. She was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are continuing their investigation, but aren’t sure when or where the victim was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text a tip to the homicide unit at 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia