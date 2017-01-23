Women’s March Organizers Say The Movement Must Continue

BALTIMORE (WZJ) — Just one day after the president takes office, millions took the streets across the world for the women’s march this weekend. Organizers say Saturday’s event is just the beginning of a movement.

Organizers say they’re not stopping, and have already planned actions for the months ahead.

A sea of people marched through the streets of D.C. Saturday in support of women’s rights.

“What is really felt like to me was an opening ceremony of an Olympic event. That we were at the very beginning of what needs to be done,” says organizer Tara Ebersole.

Ebersole helped organize buses to take people from Maryland down to the nation’s capital.

“I think hate and intolerance and bigotry just simply can’t be tolerated. And activists say it’s just the beginning,” she says.

The women’s march has now launched a new campaign: Ten actions for the first 100 days. The first action includes encouraging people to send postcards to elected officials.

“Keep showing up. Call your elected officials. It makes a difference,” says CEO of Planned Parenthood of Maryland, Karen Nelson.

She says the movement must continue. Nelson marched alongside more than a thousand supporters Saturday and says fears are rising, amidst threats to de-fund Planned Parenthood.

“We’ve been at this fight for one hundred years. We’ll continue to keep the doors open and be able to serve our patients,” says Ebersole.

“We came together, we got strength from each other and from here we can now move on to the real fight that has to be done,” she says.

A fight they plan to continue for the next four years. Local group “Bmore Together” has already organized a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

Just today, President Trump signed an executive order reinstating a ban on providing aid to international groups that perform or provide information about abortions.

