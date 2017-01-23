Workshop In Maryland Teaches Nuts, Bolts Of Organic Food Marketing

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect| Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

January 23, 2017 2:35 PM

JEFFERSON, Md. (AP) — Organic food has a warm and fuzzy reputation, but there’s a nuts-and-bolts technique for successfully marketing the stuff.

About two dozen growers are gathering at Fox Haven Organic Farm near Frederick to learn about sorting, packing and promoting their produce to wholesalers.

The event is funded by a U.S. Agriculture Department grant and sponsored by a Chicago-based nonprofit called FamilyFarmed.

The workshop is led by Atina Diffley, an organic farmer, author and consultant from Minnesota.

The program includes sessions on bunching, labeling and coding produce in ways that wholesalers understand. Local wholesale buyers are providing their perspectives in a one-hour panel discussion.

Workshop organizers say that understanding the needs of wholesalers is the key to building and maintaining business relationships.

The two-day event begins Monday.

