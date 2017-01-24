2 Charged With Stealing From Construction Site

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole from homes that were still under construction.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department arrested Giovanni Anthony Dipaola and Jermey Alan Blandford in the case.

Police were called at 1:51 a.m. on January 24, about a burglary call near Evening Star Drive and Bright Star Path in Pasadena.

Responding officers saw two men, later identified as Blandford and Dipaola, who later fled on foot.

Officers were able to take the two into custody, and charge them for the burglary.

