COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: WJZ’s Black History Oratory Content – How Students Can Participate

Area Crews Working To Cleanup From Monday Wind And Rain

January 24, 2017 3:06 PM By Mike Schuh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It happened every year this time. There’s rain, the ground freezes, thaws, never gets to dry out and then a big wind storm comes through. The grinders hard at work, a crew of seven and a crane is needed to slice up a massive tree that cut through a home in Columbia.

Half of the house looks ruined. These homes are adjacent to wetlands, the roots are sitting in damp, saturated ground. There are a lot of trees in Columbia, having one or more in the yard is normal.

The Petroviches walked up to take a look and wondered about their own home.

“We get our trees trimmed religiously every couple of years to get the branches away from the house. But, you know, you have no control over that.”

The neighbors say that the owners are away, but they have been kept up to date with what is going on at their house.

More from Mike Schuh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia