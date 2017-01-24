Area Crews Working To Cleanup From Monday Wind And Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It happened every year this time. There’s rain, the ground freezes, thaws, never gets to dry out and then a big wind storm comes through. The grinders hard at work, a crew of seven and a crane is needed to slice up a massive tree that cut through a home in Columbia.

Half of the house looks ruined. These homes are adjacent to wetlands, the roots are sitting in damp, saturated ground. There are a lot of trees in Columbia, having one or more in the yard is normal.

The Petroviches walked up to take a look and wondered about their own home.

“We get our trees trimmed religiously every couple of years to get the branches away from the house. But, you know, you have no control over that.”

The neighbors say that the owners are away, but they have been kept up to date with what is going on at their house.