Baltimore Receives $15 Million HUD Grant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City and County will receive a $15 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced the grant Tuesday, which will “study the best models to provide housing to low-income seniors with wrap around services.”

“The ability of Marylanders to age with dignity in their own home should not be determined by income,” said Senator Cardin in a release. “These new federal investments coming from HUD will better the lives of elderly men and women through greater stability and greater access to support services, bringing greater health outcomes, lower costs and easier transitions.”

“Caring for our seniors is a top concern in Maryland and across our country – and housing is central to that work. This investment will help ensure we are providing elderly men and women in the Baltimore area with the services and stability they need and deserve, and what we learn from this project will better help seniors across the state,” said Senator Van Hollen.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook