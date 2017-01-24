Best Comedy Shows Coming To Baltimore In Spring 2017

By Joel Furches Very few live performances are more entertaining or worth while than live comedy shows. As the spring season begins, people begin to attend live shows all across the city. With the rise in attendance, many venues across the city will begin to release their best in comedic performances. From dynamite stand-up performers to comedic plays and musicals, here are some of the best things to see live this Spring.

Amy Schumer Live

Royal Farms Arena

201 W. Baltimore St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 347-2020

www.livenation.com/events/575842-mar-4-2017-amy-schumer-live Royal Farms Arena201 W. Baltimore St.Baltimore, MD 21201(410) 347-2020 Date: Mar. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. Writer, actress, producer and comedian Amy Schumer has been doing stand-up since 2004. Since she got her big break on Comedy Central, Schumer has gone on to write and star in the hit comedy series “Inside Amy Schumer,” which showed her evolving into the edgy and unapologetic comedian she is today. Come see Amy Schumer live in Baltimore this Spring, and enjoy mature stand-up comedy at its rawest.

Comedy Magician Spencer Horsman Live

Illusions Bar And Theater

1025 S. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

(410) 727-5811

www.illusionsmagicbar.com Illusions Bar And Theater1025 S. Charles St.Baltimore, MD 21230(410) 727-5811 Date: April 14, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spencer Horsman is a magician and comedian with quite a pedigree. With parents that worked at Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus, Spencer was practically born into the profession. Growing up, Spencer learned magic and ventriloquism, and was performing his first shows by age 15 – appearing on Letterman, Talk Soup, Jerry Springer, and performing along side the likes of David Copperfield in Las Vegas. This Spring, you will have the opportunity to watch Spencer perform magic and comedy live at the illustrious Illusions Bar and Lounge in Downtown Baltimore. This venue features an appropriately magic-themed bar. Entry is $20 and a two drink minimum per person. Book in advance, as Spencer’s performances are quick to sell out.

I Hate Hamlet

Dundalk Community Theatre

7200 Sollers Point Road

Baltimore, MD 21222

(410) 285-9667

Hosted by the Community College of Baltimore County, "I Hate Hamlet" is a comedic masterpiece which draws upon the themes of drama, love, sanity and loyalty shown in Shakespearean writings, showing how they are reflected in the modern world and in the life of the actors who dare portray these classic characters. For fans of Shakespeare who enjoy satire, "I Hate Hamlet" is the perfect venture for Spring of 2017.

Brian Regan Live Comedy Tour

The Hippodrome Theatre

12 N. Eutaw St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 837-7400

www.baltimore-theater.com/theaters/hippodrome-performing-arts-center/brian-regan.php The Hippodrome Theatre12 N. Eutaw St.Baltimore, MD 21201(410) 837-7400 Date: May 12, 2017 at 8 p.m. Brian Regan has developed quite a reputation in the stand up comedy world. After accruing a significant audience in the performance world, Regan was invited by Comedy Central to host several specials and now has a handful of recorded performances available through Comedy Central. Regan’s success as a comedian comes from his ability to lampoon situations common to everybody, but to do so in a clean and relatable manner. His nice-guy humor has resulted in praise from all avenues of comedy. Now you can see this legend of the stand up world speaking live in one of the most impressive venues in Baltimore: The Hippodrome Theatre.