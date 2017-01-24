COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: WJZ’s Black History Oratory Content – How Students Can Participate

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Baltimore In Spring 2017

January 24, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Best Of, Eat.See.Play, Joel Furches, See
By Joel Furches

Very few live performances are more entertaining or worth while than live comedy shows.

As the spring season begins, people begin to attend live shows all across the city. With the rise in attendance, many venues across the city will begin to release their best in comedic performances. From dynamite stand-up performers to comedic plays and musicals, here are some of the best things to see live this Spring.

Amy Schumer Live
Royal Farms Arena
201 W. Baltimore St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
(410) 347-2020
www.livenation.com/events/575842-mar-4-2017-amy-schumer-live

Date: Mar. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Writer, actress, producer and comedian Amy Schumer has been doing stand-up since 2004. Since she got her big break on Comedy Central, Schumer has gone on to write and star in the hit comedy series “Inside Amy Schumer,” which showed her evolving into the edgy and unapologetic comedian she is today. Come see Amy Schumer live in Baltimore this Spring, and enjoy mature stand-up comedy at its rawest.

Comedy Magician Spencer Horsman Live
Illusions Bar And Theater
1025 S. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD 21230
(410) 727-5811
www.illusionsmagicbar.com

Date: April 14, 2017 at 9 p.m.

Spencer Horsman is a magician and comedian with quite a pedigree. With parents that worked at Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus, Spencer was practically born into the profession. Growing up, Spencer learned magic and ventriloquism, and was performing his first shows by age 15 – appearing on Letterman, Talk Soup, Jerry Springer, and performing along side the likes of David Copperfield in Las Vegas.

This Spring, you will have the opportunity to watch Spencer perform magic and comedy live at the illustrious Illusions Bar and Lounge in Downtown Baltimore. This venue features an appropriately magic-themed bar. Entry is $20 and a two drink minimum per person. Book in advance, as Spencer’s performances are quick to sell out.

I Hate Hamlet
Dundalk Community Theatre
7200 Sollers Point Road
Baltimore, MD 21222
(410) 285-9667
www.ccbcmd.edu/calendar/event/Copy-of-I-Hate-Hamlet–2

Date: March 3, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by the Community College of Baltimore County, “I Hate Hamlet” is a comedic masterpiece which draws upon the themes of drama, love, sanity and loyalty shown in Shakespearean writings, showing how they are reflected in the modern world and in the life of the actors who dare portray these classic characters. For fans of Shakespeare who enjoy satire, “I Hate Hamlet” is the perfect venture for Spring of 2017.

Related: Best Places To See Stand Up Comedy In Baltimore

Brian Regan Live Comedy Tour
The Hippodrome Theatre
12 N. Eutaw St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
(410) 837-7400
www.baltimore-theater.com/theaters/hippodrome-performing-arts-center/brian-regan.php

Date: May 12, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Brian Regan has developed quite a reputation in the stand up comedy world. After accruing a significant audience in the performance world, Regan was invited by Comedy Central to host several specials and now has a handful of recorded performances available through Comedy Central.

Regan’s success as a comedian comes from his ability to lampoon situations common to everybody, but to do so in a clean and relatable manner. His nice-guy humor has resulted in praise from all avenues of comedy.

Now you can see this legend of the stand up world speaking live in one of the most impressive venues in Baltimore: The Hippodrome Theatre.

Something Rotten
The Hippodrome Theatre
12 N. Eutaw St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
(410) 837-7400
www.france-merrickpac.com

Date: April 18, 2017 at 8 p.m.

The year is 1595, and the arts are beginning to rise to prominence. With this new hope on the horizon, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom set out to write and produce a hit play which will bring them fame and wealth. However, they have to compete with the most successful playwright of all time: William Shakespeare! In their quest to out-Shakespeare Shakespeare, the two consult a fortune teller who informs them that, in the future, successful plays will feature singing, dancing and acting all at the same time. With this information at hand, the brothers begin their quest to produce the world’s very first musical.

“Something Rotten” is a musical comedy which saw great success on Broadway. The actors bring to life a vivid cast of characters portraying a time in the distant past with characters that resonate with the now.

Related: Best Improv Comedy Nights In The Baltimore Area

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia