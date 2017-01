BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police recovered guns and drugs after serving a search and seizure warrant Tuesday.

Officers executed a search and seizure warrant in the 800 block of Bonaparte Avenue where they recovered two revolvers, a loaded semi-automatic handgun and illegal narcotics packaged for distribution.

42-year-old Bobby Johnson was arrested. He is also prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook