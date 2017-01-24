Driver Indicted In Maryland Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A driver has been indicted in a fatal hit-and-run in the western Maryland city of Hagerstown.

Police say 30-year-old Michael Campher turned himself in Tuesday morning, following his indictment Monday on charges including speeding and running a red light. He’s also charged with failing to remain at the accident scene.

He’s charged in the Dec. 17 death of 24-year-old Katlyn Hughes. Police say she was struck on U.S. 40 just east of the downtown area while walking home shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say Campher is in jail awaiting a bond review. No defense attorney is listed in online court records.

