Former NBA Head Coach George Karl Talks New Book

January 24, 2017 12:16 PM
George Karl, one of the most outspoken and combative coaches in NBA history, reflects on his life, his career, and his battles on and off the basketball court in his new memoir, “Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection.”

Karl earned his reputation for being intense and loud with management, officials, or star players.

In his new book, Karl holds nothing back as he speaks out about the game that defined his life and how it is evolving. He also reveals how he’s learned to deal with the personalities, the pressure, and the setbacks with a resilience he acquired from his three bouts with cancer.

Tune in to hear the full interview below:

