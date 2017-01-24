Hogan Appoints Jheanelle Wilkins To Open Delegate Seat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Jheanelle Wilkins to a vacant seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Hogan announced the appointment Tuesday for the District 20 seat in Montgomery County. Wilkins was recommended to the seat by the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee.

Wilkins is filling a seat that opened when William Smith was appointed to the Senate.

She is a senior field manager for The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. She was a fellow in the 2015 class of New Leaders Council Washington, D.C., and now serves on the board of New Leaders Council Maryland.

