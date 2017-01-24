Man Charged With Attempted Murder For January Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man is behind bars after being charged with attempted murder for a shooting on January 19.

Police say Andre Royster shot a 33-year-old man in the 3800 block of Chatham Road.

Responding officers found a man there who had been shot in the leg.

Their investigation found that Royster is the one who shot the victim.

He was arrested on January 23, and faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, handgun violations, and first and second-degree assault.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook