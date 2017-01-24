Memorial Fund Set Up For Man Stabbed Outside Royal Farms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial fund has been set up for the 24-year-old victim of a fatal stabbing outside a Royal Farms over the weekend.

The GoFundMe page identifies the victim as Oscar Fabian Acevedo Mendoza, and describes him as “a hard working individual who worked two jobs to support himself.”

According to the memorial fund page, Mendoza stopped by Royal Farms, located on Fleet St in Fell’s Point, before planning to head home.

Police are still searching for the person who stabbed Mendoza.

