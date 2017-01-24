Mom Injured In Deadly House Fire Released From Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mother who was injured in a northeast Baltimore house fire that killed six of her kids and hospitalized three others has been released from the hospital.

Katie Malone posted on Facebook that she has been released from the hospital, and is “so thankful to the staff at Hopkins Bayview for the care and support I and my family have received.”

Malone had been upgraded to good condition last week, but was released from the hospital, according to a hospital employee.

The three children who were injured in the fire have also been released from the hospital.

Malone, who has worked in Congressman Elijah Cummings’s office for more than a decade, wrote a heartfelt message to her supporters on Facebook, and told everyone how they can honor her children.

