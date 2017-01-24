Montgomery Officials To Interview Liquor Board Director

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Members of the Montgomery County Council will interview the county’s new director of the Department of Liquor Control.

They are scheduled to interview Robert Dorfman on Tuesday.

The department is a unique one, compared to others nationally. All liquor sales in Montgomery must come through the county. The operations of the department have been subject of a study by a council panel over the past two years.

Dorfman, who was appointed by Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett, was president and chief executive operating officer for TrustHouse Services Group, the sixth largest contract services company in the U.S.

