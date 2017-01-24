COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: WJZ’s Black History Oratory Content – How Students Can Participate

More Older Women Can Still Get Cervical Cancer, Hopkins Study Finds

January 24, 2017 5:45 PM By Alex DeMetrick
Filed Under: Cancer research, cervical cancer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most women stopped worrying about cervical cancer around age 65. But now, a Johns Hopkins study found that age cut-off may be fatally wrong.

Seeing blood clots may have saved Lisa Serp’s life.

“The next day they told me I had cervical cancer. And they set me up to see my gynecological and he gave me a couple of options. I went with the radical hysterectomy,” she says.

A study by Johns Hopkins finds more women than expected may be dying from cervical cancer. 77-percent more deaths for black women, and 47-percent more for white women.

“I think the thing that concerns me the most, did we fail at screening them, follow up, treatment, intervention, or was it their access to health care,” says Dr. Pallavi Kumar, with Medstar Franklin Square hospital.

It might come down to age. If free from cervical cancer by sixty-five, pelvic exams and pap smears are usually not recommended. But, the study found that may not be the best practice.

“And what the finding was there was an increased risk of death for those patients with cervical cancers. Maybe these patients over the age of sixty-five should be screened,” says Dr. Kumar.

For survivors of cervical cancer, the advice could not be more direct.

“I strongly encourage people to keep getting their exams,” says Serp.

When screening and follow-up monitoring are used, cervical cancer is largely preventable.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Alex DeMetrick
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia